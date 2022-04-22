Scientists Name Nannaria Swiftae Millipede After Taylor Swift

Scientists who appear to be fans of pop star Taylor Swift have recently discovered a new species of millipede, which they named after the singer, calling it “Nannaria Swiftae.”

Scientists in the Appalachian Mountains have recently discovered 17 new species of millipedes, and one of them — a twisted-claw millipede — has been named Nannaria Swiftae, after Taylor Swift, according to a report by Phys.com.

The millipede was discovered by Virginia Tech scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means, and Paul Marek, with the lead author of the study being Hennen — a fan of Swift — who chose the name.

“Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.” Hennen said.

This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @taylorswift13! I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor! pic.twitter.com/fXml3xX5Vs — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

So far, Nannaria Swiftae has also only been found in Tennessee, a state where the “Shake it Off” singer has lived.

“These little-known invertebrates have a valuable role as decomposers: breaking down leaf litter, they release their nutrients into the ecosystem,” reports Phys.com. “They live on the forest floor, where they feed on decaying leaves and other plant matter, and in fact, they are somewhat tricky to catch, because they tend to remain buried in the soil, sometimes staying completely beneath the surface.”

Hennen also named another one of the recently discovered millipede species “Nannaria Marianae,” in honor of his wife.

Swift is not the only high-profile individual to have been named after a newly discovered species.

Last month, scientists named a recently discovered 330 million-year-old multi-tentacled fossil of an octopus ancestor after President Joe Biden, calling it “Syllipsimopodi Bideni.”

The scientists reportedly named the species after Biden because they “were encouraged by his plans to address climate change and to fund scientific research.”

