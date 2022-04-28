Debra Messing Pleads with Democrats to Stay on Twitter Until After Midterm Elections

As leftists threaten to leave Twitter in protest over Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, Hollywood star Debra Messing is pleading with fellow Democrats to remain on the platform until after the midterm elections in November.

Debra Messing made her appeal in a tweet on Wednesday, apparently sensing that a Democratic Twitter exodus would only worsen the party’s already poor outlook for the midterms.

My appeal to Dems on this platform…. Please don’t leave Twitter until AFTER the midterms. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 27, 2022

NBC’s Will & Grace star is one of Hollywood’s most politically active leftists on Twitter with nearly 700,000 followers. She regularly fires off dozens of tweets a day attacking conservatives and even those Democrats who fail to adhere to the party line.

In her zeal as a Democrat enforcer, Messing, who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, has spread falsehoods on Twitter and used her account to advocate for physical violence. The actress got hit with a Twitter fact check two year ago after Breitbart News reported that she posted a fake photo in an attempt to conflate then-President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

She also wished violence on President Trump in a tweet the same year, in violation of the platform’s terms of service. Messing was never penalized or sanctioned for breaching Twitter rules.

Messing was a major supporter of Joe Biden’s bid for the White House in 2020. The actress co-hosted a pre-inauguration concert for Biden, saying the concert will celebrate “decency and hope.”

