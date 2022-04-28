Debra Messing Pleads with Democrats to Stay on Twitter Until After Midterm Elections

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Debra Messing speaks onstage at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GLAAD
David Ng

As leftists threaten to leave Twitter in protest over Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, Hollywood star Debra Messing is pleading with fellow Democrats to remain on the platform until after the midterm elections in November.

Debra Messing made her appeal in a tweet on Wednesday, apparently sensing that a Democratic Twitter exodus would only worsen the party’s already poor outlook for the midterms.

NBC’s Will & Grace star is one of Hollywood’s most politically active leftists on Twitter with nearly 700,000 followers. She regularly fires off dozens of tweets a day attacking conservatives and even those Democrats who fail to adhere to the party line.

In her zeal as a Democrat enforcer, Messing, who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, has spread falsehoods on Twitter and used her account to advocate for physical violence. The actress got hit with a Twitter fact check two year ago after Breitbart News reported that she posted a fake photo in an attempt to conflate then-President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Actress Debra Messing speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

She also wished violence on President Trump in a tweet the same year, in violation of the platform’s terms of service. Messing was never penalized or sanctioned for breaching Twitter rules.

Messing was a major supporter of Joe Biden’s bid for the White House  in 2020. The actress co-hosted a pre-inauguration concert for Biden, saying the concert will celebrate “decency and hope.”

