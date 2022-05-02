Hollywood Celebrities Explode over Leaked Decision Previewing Roe v. Wade Overturned: ‘Those Motherf**kers Really Did It’

Hollywood celebrities descended into a planet-sized panic late Monday after a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade leaked to Politico.

The would-be decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States could “condemn women to die,” according to CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush; it could push America “another big step towards fascism” shrieked director Rob Reiner, or it’s apparently plunged us all “back 50 years” said actress Mia Farrow.

CBS’ Mom star Kristen Johnston, 40 Year Old Virgin and The Bubble director Judd Apaptow, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad all fired off piping hot takes late Monday ranging from we will “fight like hell” chest pounding to classic this is all Donald John Trump’s fault-style derangement. (Actually, that one’s kinda true!).

My ladies. My beloveds.

We must vote.

We must fight.

AGAIN.

🔥 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 3, 2022

They just wanted slavery and to deny most people the right to vote. https://t.co/btUeaWgHaT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 3, 2022

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

The consequences of allowing a small-minded former reality show host to appoint three Supreme Court justices: https://t.co/grt9nAKgoG — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 3, 2022

How nice that these ideological nuts who don’t care about democracy or the will of the people — who overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to choose — can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die. Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions. https://t.co/Zl0GOgv8z8 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 3, 2022

Director of the massive feminist flop Charlie’s Angels (2019) Elizabeth Banks boiled five decades of high-stakes legal battles over abortion down to “irresponsible ejaculation.”

Irresponsible ejaculation. That’s the cause of all unwanted pregnancy. Most guys I knew were afraid to get a woman pregnant. #RoeVWade protects everyone – women AND men – from parenthood before they are ready, willing and with the right co-parent. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 3, 2022

The Lion King star Bill Eichner dug deep with his reaction, hit the all-caps button, and belted out a “FUCK SUSAN COLLINS.”

Maybe its not as simple as saying Fuck Susan Collins but for the record, FUCK SUSAN COLLINS. https://t.co/sY094exQja — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 3, 2022

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean offered up this gem.

The newly designed Supreme Court works like a charm. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 3, 2022

The aforementioned Meathead also found the all-caps button and let the world in on this painfully obvious conclusion: “ELECTION MATTER!”

Two unelected people have decided that millions of American women will no longer have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health. As we take another big step towards Fascism, never forget: ELECTIONS MATTER! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 3, 2022

Below are the sharp, scholarly Constitutional opinions one might expect from Hollywood’s dimmest legal minds!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Oh my fucking god!! Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows!!!! https://t.co/q0yb1bIpu8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 3, 2022

We will always need abortion care. Resources below. https://t.co/aUQB6YAp2j — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) May 3, 2022

Boo fucking hoo https://t.co/rQxT3be3h8 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 3, 2022

Democrats really need to show up for the midterms and VOTE. This is bad. Really bad. https://t.co/sjuYU0pQey — George Hahn (@georgehahn) May 3, 2022

Looks like we are going back 50 years. Here comes the back street abortionists and of course, the coat hangers — Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) May 3, 2022

They won’t stop here. This is just the first step. The next step will be a complete federal ban on abortions, labeling them with the same classification as murders. There is NO SAFE STATE if we lose the Senate. Not California, not New York, no where.

The Senate is KEY. https://t.co/FgJrESPJhV — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 3, 2022

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade. We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022

Tough Love Time: Elections have consequences and decisions are made by those who show up. Tweeting is not activism but VOTING is. Get off your ass and vote.#RoeVWade #scotus — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 3, 2022

As for the purported SCOTUS document published on Monday, Breitbart News senior legal analyst Ken Klukowski offered this:

The document published by Politico that claims to be a draft opinion appears to be authentic, but it is not a binding decision of the court unless at least five justices sign it, and this looks like a transparent and unprecedented betrayal by one of the 45 or so people with access to a draft Supreme Court opinion to prevent this decision from becoming law by scaring off moderate justices and attempting to whip the political left into a frenzy.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for up to date details on this late breaking story.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson