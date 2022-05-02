Hollywood Celebrities Explode over Leaked Decision Previewing Roe v. Wade Overturned: ‘Those Motherf**kers Really Did It’

Kevin Winter; Rachel Murray; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jerome Hudson

Hollywood celebrities descended into a planet-sized panic late Monday after a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade leaked to Politico.

The would-be decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States could “condemn women to die,” according to CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush; it could push America “another big step towards fascism” shrieked director Rob Reiner, or it’s apparently plunged us all “back 50 years” said actress Mia Farrow.

CBS’ Mom star Kristen Johnston, 40 Year Old Virgin and The Bubble director Judd Apaptow, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad all fired off piping hot takes late Monday ranging from we will “fight like hell” chest pounding to classic this is all Donald John Trump’s fault-style derangement. (Actually, that one’s kinda true!).

Director of the massive feminist flop Charlie’s Angels (2019) Elizabeth Banks boiled five decades of high-stakes legal battles over abortion down to “irresponsible ejaculation.”

The Lion King star Bill Eichner dug deep with his reaction, hit the all-caps button, and belted out a “FUCK SUSAN COLLINS.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean offered up this gem.

The aforementioned Meathead also found the all-caps button and let the world in on this painfully obvious conclusion: “ELECTION MATTER!”

Below are the sharp, scholarly Constitutional opinions one might expect from Hollywood’s dimmest legal minds!

As for the purported SCOTUS document published on Monday, Breitbart News senior legal analyst Ken Klukowski offered this:

The document published by Politico that claims to be a draft opinion appears to be authentic, but it is not a binding decision of the court unless at least five justices sign it, and this looks like a transparent and unprecedented betrayal by one of the 45 or so people with access to a draft Supreme Court opinion to prevent this decision from becoming law by scaring off moderate justices and attempting to whip the political left into a frenzy.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for up to date details on this late breaking story.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson

