Tragic Kingdom: Disney Pays $100K to Guest Who Claimed Disneyland Hotel Infested with Bed Bugs

Embattled entertainment giant Disney has agreed to pay $100,000 to a woman who claimed to have been bitten by bed bugs at a Disneyland hotel.

Guest Ivy Eldridge claimed that she and her family were beset by bedbugs upon their visit to the Los Angels hotel in April of 2018. She further claimed that she and her family suffered emotional stress and anxiety as they attempted to treat themselves for the bites, according to KTLA.

In her lawsuit, Eldridge insisted that Disney did not keep its rooms in a “decent, safe and habitable condition.”

Disney told the media that the payout was made to avoid further costly litigation and reminded that the settlement is not an admission of guilt. Disney added that it takes serious measures to ensure that its hotels are clean and free of infestations.

Bed bugs have for years been a scourge of facilities all up and down the building, apartment, and hotel industries.

Back in 2013, the 21-floor New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene headquarters was overrun with bed bugs costing thousands to alleviate the problem.

In 2017, residents of Park La Brea, one of Los Angeles’s largest apartment complexes, won a $3.5 million lawsuit over mental anguish suffered due to an infestation of bed bugs in their units.

Also, Buzzfeed’s Manhattan headquarters was also infested with the disease-spreading critters forcing workers to flee until the company dealt with the issue.

Each year, pest control company Orkin releases its top 50 worst cities for bed bug infestations. And in 2021, the company’s top five worst cities for bed bugs were Chicago, Baltimore, Washington DC, Detroit and Columbus.

