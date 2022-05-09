Louis C.K. Slams Democrats for ‘Sh**ting’ on Trump Supporters After He Called Trump Hitler

A few years ago comedian Louis C.K. called President Trump “Hitler,” effectively smearing Trump supporters as Nazis. Now, the #Metoo’ed actor is slamming Democrats for making the “huge mistake” of “shit[ting]” on people who support the former president.

“I think the huge mistake that the Democrats made was to shit on the people who loved him,” C.K. said on a recent episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. “That’s a dumb, fucking — ‘basket of deplorables,’ I mean, it’s the stupidest thing you can do.”

“The thing that progressives do that I’ve never seen — in all these years that we’ve talked about — never seen a political movement do is assign people to the other side,” C.K. added.

The comedian elaborated on what he meant:

What Clinton did — what anybody running for president — Nixon did it. You could see examples of all of them, when they talk, especially when they started doing town halls. Somebody would stand up and say, “I don’t want to vote for you, because I’m a Democrat,” and they go, “Okay, tell me, what does that mean to you, being a Democrat?” — “Well, the economy is very important to me, and health care, and I want people to be taken care of when they’re older and sick,” and he goes, “I’m afraid to tell you, but you’re a Republican.” That’s what people do, like, “Come here, I’ve got the same — I’m like you, you’re like me, more than you understand.” They go, “Now, I don’t agree with my opponent’s bill for health care, but I have the same concern as you do about health care. I have the same values — we’re alike, you should vote for me.”

Conversely, progressives “push people away” for not appearing liberal enough, C.K. said.

“What progressives do is, you actually say to them ‘I’m a progressive,’ and they go ‘Really? Prove it’ — ‘Well, I’m for gay marriage’ — ‘What do you mean gay? What do you mean marriage? You are a Trump–‘ they tell other people that they belong to Trump. They push people away,” he said.

“The goal is not actually to win and to change the country, which is an ugly and difficult — to really change the country is a gray, difficult, boring, bureaucratic, unsatisfying, slow business,” C.K. continued.

“They’re not trying to make something happen, they’re just trying to feel, to show what they think, and preform what they are, and they’re addicted,” the comedian lamented. “It’s a sickness. I feel sorry for them. I don’t hate people like this, it’s just that they’re sick.”

It’s a far cry from the Louis star’s past stance on conservative voters.

In his weekly email promoting his show #HoraceandPete, Louis CK joins the #NeverTrump movement through a long P.S. pic.twitter.com/HjV1dKFeWr — david, now streaming, only on morar+ (@morar) March 5, 2016

C.K. wrote a lengthy email to his fans months before the 2016 presidential election, in which he urged conservative voters to not be like “Germany in the ’30s” and vote for the “insane bigot” Donald Trump, adding, “the guy is Hitler.”

