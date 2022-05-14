Actress Andie MacDowell Recalls Having a Panic Attack ‘Right After Trump Got Elected’: ‘I Dropped to My Knees’

The election of Donald Trump and a room full of men drove actress Andie MacDowell into what she says was her first panic attack.

“I had this kind of crazy experience, right after Trump got elected. I was really disturbed that nobody seemed to care about the vagina[-grabbing] comment; I had gotten really sad. I went to do a job, a day’s work, and I had my very first panic attack,” the Groundhog Day star said in an interview with Marie Claire.

“I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it’s, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men. It flashed on something that was personal for me. And I dropped to my knees. I left the room, and went into this fake bathroom on the set, and looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Get your shit together.'”

Andie MacDowell didn’t mention the film she was shooting but said the experience “freaked me out, not seeing any other women. It’s not that I have anything against men. I don’t! I just don’t like big groups of them. Since then, I’ve become very conscious of looking around and finding the women on set. For comfort.”

We’ve seen scores of Hollywood celebrities share their stories of anguish and despair, Trump-induced trauma.

Actor Robert De Niro said Trump beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 left him feeling “very depressed” and feeling the way he “did after 9/11.”

Amy Schumer recently confessed that Trump’s election left her “totally depressed and without anything helpful to say.”

If past is prologue, and Trump runs again in 2024, these celebrities could be triggered all over again.

