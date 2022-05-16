‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Pens Abortion Tirade: ‘Struggle Is Not Over’

Actress Mariska Hargitay has called for the defense of the Roe v. Wade judgement and continued abortion-on-demand after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning it went public.
The Law & Order: SVU star used her Instagram to condemn the majority judgement leaked last week that called the Roe v. Wade decision “egregiously wrong from the start,” as Breitbart News reported.
Hargitay, 58, wrote she had gathered her thoughts as she wrapped 23rd season of Special Victims Unit and was “outraged” over the potential decision, using her show as an exemplar of why any challenge to Roe v. Wade must be defeated.
“The show has evolved over the years, but its overarching theme remains: the protection of the most vulnerable among us, and justice for all survivors,” she wrote, before continuing with the comparison.
Hargitay, who stars as Detective Olivia Benson on the NBC series, called the leaked opinion “immoral” and “unethical.” She also claimed the ruling will “disproportionately affect” marginalized groups, including anyone who is unable to travel out of state for healthcare.
“Eliminating these rights will only increase the difficulties many of these groups already face, and those among them who often have the least, will suffer the most,” the actress shared.
Hargitay concluded her message, which she signed with her first name, by urging followers to join her in speaking out, stating: “The re-litigation of our rights must end.”
“The insulting, demeaning, negating struggle is not over, and neither is our obligation to do everything we can to protect those whose wounds are deepest in this fight,” she wrote.
