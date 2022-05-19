Trump-Bashing Jessica Chastain Plays Donald Trump’s Sister Maryanne in ‘Armageddon Time’

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain, who has publicly bashed former President Donald Trump, is playing the role of Trump’s sister, Maryanne, in the movie Armageddon Time, which premiered Thursday in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Set in 1980, Armageddon Time tells the coming-of-age story of a precocious boy growing up in working class Queens, New York. Writer-director James Gray based the movie on his own childhood, which lightly intersected with the Trump family who were benefactors of his Forest Hills school.

Jessica Chastain reportedly appears only in one sequence in which Maryanne Trump speaks at a school assembly about the importance of self-reliance, hard work, and not accepting handouts. Patriarch Fred Trump, played by actor John Diehl, also appears in the movie.

Armageddon Time stars Anne Hathaway and Succession actor Jeremy Strong as the boy’s parents, and Anthony Hopkins as his grandfather.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong in James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’: Film Review | Cannes 2022 https://t.co/pIr1i1Wu3h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2022

Focus Features will release the movie in the U.S. later this year.

Chastain, who recently won an Oscar for playing Tammy Faye Baker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, has publicly slammed President Trump and his administration.

In a 2017 interview, Chastain said her “greatest fear” about the Trump administration is that people will “become crazy” as society begins to greater reflect what the president’s administration is “spewing.”

The left-wing actress got political during her Oscar acceptance speech this year. As Breitbart News reported, she denounced the “bigoted legislation” passing across the country — an apparent nod to the Florida anti-child grooming measure, the Parental Rights in Education law.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com