Disney Actress Bette Midler Pushes for Repeal of Second Amendment: ‘What a Fantastic Idea!’

Bette Midler, star of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, wants to take away Americans’ constitutionally protected right to bear arms and is pushing for a total repeal of the Second Amendment.

“What a fantastic idea!” the actress enthused in a tweet on Friday.

Midler was responding to a series of tweets not only calling for the nullification of the Second Amendment but also blaming Republicans for this week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Democrats and anti-gun activists have long insisted that they don’t wish to deprive law-abiding Americans of their right to bear arms but only want to limit access to assault weapons.

Midler’s declaration seems to confirm what many conservatives have long suspected — that Democrats are being disingenuous about their end goal and actually want a universal ban on the private ownership of firearms.

The actress has been rage-tweeting at Republicans since the Texas shooting on Tuesday. She even hypocritically urged her fans to “come armed” to an organized protest at the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference this week in Texas.

AT THE GEORGE R BROWN CONVENTION CENTER IN HOUSTON TEXAS, THIS WEEKEND. Come armed. https://t.co/QNUJkLGEqh — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 25, 2022

Midler is one of many Hollywood celebrities who have capitalized on the shooting to make political statements, mostly blaming the GOP.

Other stars who have taken advantage of Tuesday’s shooting are Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Piper Perabo, and Rosanna Arquette.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com