Hollywood Celebrities Capitalize on Texas School Shooting: ‘F**k the GOP and Their Obsession with Guns’

Hollywood celebrities wasted little time capitalizing on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, urging voters and lawmakers to support more gun control while also blaming the shooting on Republicans and other supporters of Second Amendment rights.

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Banks, Bette Midler, Piper Perabo, and Stephen King all took advantage of the incident as a way to push familiar Democratic refrains.

“Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns,” Milano tweeted.

“When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL,” King wrote.

“Lawmakers must act to restrict gun ownership in sensible ways. Action. Laws,” Perabo urged.

As Breitbart News reported, a shooter left 18 students one teacher and two more adults dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Authorities identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. They said Ramos is now dead and is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) said in a statement. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

Hollywood stars instead took advantage of the incident to score political points.

Actress Alyssa Milano blamed the shooting on Republicans, as did actor-director Rob Reiner.

Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns. Fuck you, @tedcruz. Fuck you, @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema. HOW MANY CHILDREN HAVE TO DIE? https://t.co/4yavUTDQYq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2022

The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in this country is on the hands of the Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022

Actress Julliane Moore shared a post from gun control activist Shannon Watts.

Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also backed gun control efforts of the left-wing group Everytown.

Our children deserve #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers from leaders elected to protect them from gun violence. Join the movement to #EndGunViolence: Text ACT to 644-33. https://t.co/UiZMdhlZaF — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 24, 2022

Pulp Fiction star Rosannna Arquette pointed the finger at “Retrumplikkans.” She also demanded more gun control.

Evil Racist Gun Shooting Retrumplikkans who claim to love the lives of children when in fact they COULDN’T Care Less — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 24, 2022

So many Kids in America are also committing suicide from the sickening ,Racistanti Lgbtq Bullying .the stress ,pressure and deep Fear assault on their minds everyday. This is ENOUGH. It’s effecting their mental health .#GunControlNow — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 24, 2022

The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks urged voters to support more gun control. “DO SOMETHING,” she tweeted.

Vote like your kids lives depend on it because they fucking do. How many more? DO SOMETHING https://t.co/IA9Di6ALjG — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 24, 2022

Author Stephen King commanded voters to support gun control during the midterm elections in the fall.

2-day Twitter outrage doesn’t cut it. When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo pleaded with lawmakers to enact more gun restrictions.

Lawmakers must act to restrict gun ownership in sensible ways. Action. Laws. This is sickening heartbreak. https://t.co/WcEuVh7Ord — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) May 24, 2022

Actress and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell said kept her reaction short and rage-filled.

FX’s Y: The Last Man‘s Amber Tamblyn tweeted, “How can this country continue to stand by the gun laws in this country? How?”

14 children. Killed. 3rd and 4th graders. How can this country continue to standby the gun laws in this country? How? — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 24, 2022

NBC’s The West Wing actor Josh Malina also demanded action.

How many more of these stories before we care enough to act? https://t.co/gIo2OjUHIl — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) May 24, 2022

Other stars lashed out emotionally. Disney’s Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted, “FUCKING ENOUGH!!!!”

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler bizarrely linked gun rights and abortion.

WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON'T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2022

Actor Michael McKean questioned the idea of American exceptionalism.

Oh, America's exceptional, alright. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 24, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com