Hollywood Celebrities Capitalize on Texas School Shooting: ‘F**k the GOP and Their Obsession with Guns’

Pascal Le Segretain; Kevin Winter; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities wasted little time capitalizing on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, urging voters and lawmakers to support more gun control while also blaming the shooting on Republicans and other supporters of Second Amendment rights.

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Banks, Bette Midler, Piper Perabo, and Stephen King all took advantage of the incident as a way to push familiar Democratic refrains.

“Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns,” Milano tweeted.

“When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL,” King wrote.

“Lawmakers must act to restrict gun ownership in sensible ways. Action. Laws,” Perabo urged.

As Breitbart News reported, a shooter left 18 students one teacher and two more adults dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Authorities identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. They said Ramos is now dead and is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) said in a statement. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

Hollywood stars instead took advantage of the incident to score political points.

Actress Alyssa Milano blamed the shooting on Republicans, as did actor-director Rob Reiner.

Actress Julliane Moore shared a post from gun control activist Shannon Watts.

Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus also backed gun control efforts of the left-wing group Everytown.

Pulp Fiction star Rosannna Arquette pointed the finger at “Retrumplikkans.” She also demanded more gun control.

The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks urged voters to support more gun control. “DO SOMETHING,” she tweeted.

Author Stephen King commanded voters to support gun control during the midterm elections in the fall.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo pleaded with lawmakers to enact more gun restrictions.

Actress and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell said kept her reaction short and rage-filled.

FX’s Y: The Last Man‘s Amber Tamblyn tweeted, “How can this country continue to stand by the gun laws in this country? How?”

NBC’s The West Wing actor Josh Malina also demanded action.

Other stars lashed out emotionally.  Disney’s Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted, “FUCKING ENOUGH!!!!”

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler bizarrely linked gun rights and abortion.

Actor Michael McKean questioned the idea of American exceptionalism.

