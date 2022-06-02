Madonna’s 16-Year-Old Son Wears Replica of Her 1990s Adidas Dress

Madonna’s 16-year-old son David Banda mimicked his mother over the weekend when he wore a replica of her famed 1990s Adidas dress.

According to People, the red and white striped dress that Banda wore to the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York City comes from a collaboration between Adidas and Gucci launching later this month.

“It was an ode to a dress his mother wore in 1993 — a red and white-striped Adidas dress she was photographed wearing to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle alongside Rosie O’Donnell,” noted the outlet.

Gucci hailed it as a “past-meets-present moment” in an Instagram post on Monday.

“David Banda wore an Adidas x Gucci dress in a past-meets-present moment – his mother, Madonna, was captured in 1993 wearing the dress it was inspired by,” said the fashion brand. “The archival original was part of an official collaboration between the sportswear brand and Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC and re-envisioned by Alessandro Michele within his Exquisite Gucci collection.”

Madonna has often said she is very close with her son, telling British Vogue in 2019 that “he’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

David Banda is far from the only son of a famous celebrity, a trend that started in 2016 when Will Smith’s son, Jayden, donned a skirt to allegedly combat bullying.

“So, you know, in five years when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won’t get beat up and kids won’t get mad at him,” Smith said at the time. “I’m taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren’t expected before my time.”

“You just have to believe in yourself, you know,” Smith added. “The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I’m going to keep not caring. I’m going to keep doing the same things — I’m going to keep doing more things. I’m going to take most of the blows for my fellow MSFTS.”