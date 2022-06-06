Disney Apologizes After Backlash over Employee Who Wrecked Couple’s Marriage Proposal

A couple whose marriage proposal was soured by an overzealous Disney employee have received a fulsome apology from operators of the Paris, France, outlet who expressed “regret” over the incident.

A viral video that appeared on Reddit last week showed a man taking a knee as he proposed to his girlfriend. In the background is the film franchise’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Mid-proposal, an officious employee sprinted up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform.

“She said yes,” the husband-to-be says as he exits the platform.

“Yes, that’s great, but over here will be even better,” the employee responds.

Mickey Mouse employee ruins proposal pic.twitter.com/gA9o9lQWRs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

In the corner of the video, another staff member can also be seen gesturing to the couple and asking them to move on.

Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee. while others went to social media to express their shock at the moment.

In the comments of the Reddit post – where the video was originally shared – users lashed the Disneyland employee for his interruption.

“He didn’t just motion him down, the employee snatched the wedding ring out of his hands. That’s pretty high on my list of things to not touch,” read one comment.

“Trying to figure out if dude was happier enforcing rules or ruining moment. He was legitimately happier for ruining the moment,” wrote another.

A third wrote, “Grabbing the ring was insane and across any acceptable line. My wife’s wedding ring is one of the most expensive things we own and If someone had ripped it out of my hands while I was in the process of giving it to her for the first time I would have gone ballistic.”

“We regret how this was handled,” a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek. “We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”