Joe Biden to Break 119+ Days of Press Silence with Jimmy Kimmel ‘Live’ Interview

Disney to the rescue! President Joe Biden will finally break 120 days of self-imposed press silence Wednesday when he grants a sit down interview to Disney-owned ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Their exchange will air at 11:35 pm in what has been been promised will be a malarkey-free zone.

Kimmel flagged the appearance Sunday during the broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” on ABC, Variety reported.

He then took to social media to further promote the event, saying: “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Biden made multiple appearances on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” before his election and last came on Kimmel’s show in 2019 when he was fighting his own party for the Democratic nomination.

During the subsequent presidential campaign he consented to further interviews, although the outcomes might not have always have been as he expected:

While this is Biden’s first time in-studio interview as commander in chief, he was a virtual guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December 2021, the New York Post reports.

The interview will be taped at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.