Hawkins: Matthew McConaughey Uses WH Briefing to Push Gun Controls That Haven’t Stopped Mass Shootings

Actor Matthew McConaughey spoke from the White House press room Tuesday and pushed gun controls that won’t stop mass shootings.

He began by talking about the victims; telling parents’ stories about the aspirations their children espoused before being killed in the heinous attack.

The actor then transitioned to parents’ desires that their kids dreams live on. He also said he spoke with “responsible gun owners who won’t give up their Second Amendment right to bear arms” and he said those gun owners said “we want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get these damn guns.”

McConaughey then said, “We know what’s on the table. We need to invest in mental health care, we need safer schools, we need to restrain sensationalized media coverage, we need to restore our family values, we need to restore our American values, and….we need responsible gun ownership.”

He then pushed for “background checks,” although the U.S. has had background checks since 1998.

He said, “We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21 [and] we need a waiting period for those rifles.”

McConaughey also pushed red flag laws.

He said, “These regulations are not a step back, they are step forward.”

McConaughey’s preferred gun controls already exist in California, where they have universal background checks, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on all gun purchases, a minimum age of 21 for semiautomatic rifle purchases. (It should be noted there is currently litigation against California’s minimum age requirement of 21 for semiautomatic rifle purchases.)

Despite these and many other gun controls, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.