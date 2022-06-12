Toby Keith Reveals He’s Been Fighting Stomach Cancer: ‘So Far, so Good’

June 12 (UPI) — Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, 60, is known for hit songs like “Beer For My Horses,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

 

