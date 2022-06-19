Will Forte to Star in ‘Bodkin,’ Netflix Series Produced by the Obamas

June 18 (UPI) — Production is expected to begin in Ireland next week on Bodkin, a darkly comedic thriller starring Will Forte and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Netflix announced.

The ensemble for the seven-episode series will also include Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley.

The streaming service said in a press release Friday that the show follows “a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.

“But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined,” the synopsis said. “As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Jez Scharf and Alex Metcalf are co-showrunners.