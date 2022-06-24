James Woods Rips Monica Lewinsky over Her ‘F**k’ SCOTUS Rant: ‘You’re Going to Need a Bigger Dress’

Monica Lewinsky — the former White House intern, who rose to fame after admitting to having an affair with then-President Bill Clinton — became the butt of actor James Woods’ joke on Friday after she tweeted “fuck you roberts. fuck you thomas. fuck you alito. fuck you kavanaugh. fuck you gorsuch. fuck you coney barrett.”

“You’re going to need a bigger dress.” James Woods responded to Lewinsky.

Lewinsky’s f-bomb filled rant was in reaction to the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on Friday. The ruling in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States, establishes that the Constitution doesn’t include a right to abortion, therefore returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

The Academy Award-winning actor asserted as much in an earlier tweet.

“The Court’s decision today was about neither a woman’s “right to choose” nor the sanctity of pre-natal life,” Woods said on Friday. “It was about undoing previous political overreach by an activist liberal Court. Decisions about abortion will now rightfully be left to the States to legislate. Or not.”

“The Supreme Court decision today, when culled from the hysteria of the left, is a momentous decision for States’ Rights,” Woods later said. “Yet again the foresight of our Founders is seen to be an enduring marvel. Two centuries ago they knew that a bloated government was tantamount to monarchy.”

