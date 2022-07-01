Actress Busy Philipps Arrested at Supreme Court Pro-Abortion Protest: ‘I’m Doing This for My Kids’

Actress Busy Philipps was among 181 people arrested Thursday during a pro-abortion protest in Washington, DC.

The Girls5eva actress, 43, was detained by police for blocking traffic outside the U.S. Supreme Court alongside a number of Planned Parenthood leaders.

She was filmed being taken away by police while wearing a shirt that read: “I will aid and abet abortion.” Protesters have gathered in the court precinct every day since the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Phillips told VICE News she was arrested in the name of “equality” in a clip shared across social media.

.@BusyPhilipps was arrested at a protest in front of the Supreme Court today, and tells VICE News that she’s getting arrested for “equality.” pic.twitter.com/MOm6ZyY6Cl — VICE News (@VICENews) June 30, 2022

As she was cuffed and led away, members of the crowd could be heard cheering her on and saying “Thank you for your service.”

Philipps later addressed the matter in a lengthy Instagram post in which she shared photos and videos of her arrest.

“I’m doing this for you guys. I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my mom, I’m doing this for my grandma.” she wrote.

Phillips described her own efforts as “an action of peaceful civil disobedience,” saying the intention was “to let lawmakers but more importantly, the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision, know that we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans.”

The actress was arrested alongside Orange is the New Black star Alysia Reiner, according to People Magazine, and Rep. Judy Chu.

In addition to Planned Parenthood leadership, Busy Philipps was reportedly joined by members from a number of groups, including Catholic’s for Choice, the Working Family’s Party, The National Council of Jewish Women, and the Center For Popular Democracy Action, according to her post.

