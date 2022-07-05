‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Faces Cancel Mob for Liking Bette Midler’s ‘Anti-Trans’ Tweet

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has come under fire for merely “liking” Bette Midler’s recent tweet in which she condemned so-called transgender-inclusive terminology, such as “people with vaginas” and “menstruators.”

The cancel culture mob has accused the Luke Skywalker actor of supporting “transphobic propaganda” and “TERF” rhetoric — or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” rhetoric.

On Monday, Bette Midler faced accusations of spreading “anti-trans” sentiment and insulting transgender “men” for her tweet in which she argued that terms like “birthing people” erase women and rob biological women of “our name.”

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Mark Hamill signaled his approval of Bette Midler’s tweet by “liking” it. His action provoked its own wokelash against the actor.

So now the TRAs are losing their shit because Mark Hamill liked Bette Midler's tweet 😂#TERFs pic.twitter.com/IgAhUVxD9D — Bessie Braddock (@BraddockBessie) July 4, 2022

Hey @MarkHamill the hell? Is this? Are you throwing your hat into TERF bullshit? Why? Are you malicious or simply ignorant? pic.twitter.com/KaHyIT8zEy — 🏹🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Gandalf the Gay🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈♠️ (@Spideythefifth) July 5, 2022

I know, I know, our expectations for celebrities to do the right thing ought to remain as low as possible, but fuck you Mark. — Plant Nerd (@PlantNerd_) July 5, 2022

Hamill isn’t the only public figure to approve of Bette Midler’s tweet. Tennis great Martina Navratilova — who herself has come under fire from trans activists for advocating for the distinction between biological women and trans “women” in sports — jokingly warned the actress that she will now be labelled “transphobic.”

Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱😱 https://t.co/jp6PnB8LlT — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 4, 2022

Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling also “liked” Midler’s tweet. For years, the author has been a target of radical trans activists who have threatened her and her family for publicly disagreeing with transgender ideology.

Midler’s tweet was remarkably similar in spirit to a New York Times op-ed last weekend in which columnist Pamela Paul claimed that the far left and far right both agree that “women don’t count.”

Paul argued that among leftists, “even the word ‘women’ has become verboten. Previously a commonly understood term for half the world’s population, the word had a specific meaning tied to genetics, biology, history, politics and culture. No longer. In its place are unwieldy terms like ‘pregnant people,’ ‘menstruators’ and ‘bodies with vaginas.’”

