‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot Dead Near Show’s Brooklyn Set

A crew member with NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime series was shot to death on Tuesday morning as he waited to begin working on a location shoot for the show in Brooklyn.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and studio Universal Television said on Tuesday. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The murder occurred in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn around 5 a.m. on July 19.

The New York Police Department reported that the 31-year-old, male, crew member was shot to death inside his car. It appears that someone opened his driver’s side door and opened fire, the NYPD added.

The crew member sustained gunshots to the face and side and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

The police have neither a motive nor a suspect in the shooting. Though they did have a description of a thin male standing about 5 foot 4.

NBC added that the victim was a contractor hired to help with set security and parking enforcement and was not a direct employee of the studio or network.

It was not reported if any other members of the show’s crew or stars were in the area when the murder occurred.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the latest entry in the Law & Order shows and stars former Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni. The series is in its third season.

