RuPaul Roasts Joe Biden for Getting COVID: He’s Feeling Good for a ‘300-Year-Old Man’

Once a bastion of steadfast support, late-night comedy shows are gradually turning on President Joe Biden as his popularity continues to plummet. The latest example: drag queen RuPaul roasted the president for contracting COVID-19, joking that the last time Biden was this sick was when “he got scurvy on Noah’s Ark.”

RuPaul was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. During the opening monologue, he addressed the White House’s announcement that the president has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“According to the White House, Biden is feeling pretty good for a 300-year-old man. Joe said his symptoms are mild and he’ll be back to falling off his bike in no time,” RuPaul said.

Watch below:

The show then played a mock video message from Biden in which President “Joey Second Nickels” said he got the COVID after “one of the neighborhood kids sneezed in my Ovaltine.” He explained that his only symptoms are a few sniffles and “I can’t feel my right leg, but that’s because I fell asleep on the commode.”

RuPaul concluded: “You know, Biden hasn’t been this sick since the time he got scurvy on Noah’s Ark.”

Earlier this month, CBS’s The Late Late Show host James Corden visited the White House but balked at being told to say that the state of the U.S. economy is “strong.”

Stephen Colbert, the left-wing host of CBS’ The Late Show and formerly a staunch Biden advocate, recently derided the president as “grandpa,” after Biden lost his temper with a CNN reporter.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com