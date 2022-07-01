James Corden Mocks Biden’s ‘Strong Economy’ Spin in Extended White House Visit Segment

Not even the regime comedians of late-night TV are buying Joe Biden’s spin that the economy is in great shape.

CBS’s The Late Late Show host James Corden recently paid a visit to the White House in what Biden administration officials no doubt thought would be a puff piece they could easily control. Instead, Corden switched briefly to rough-puff mode when he balked at being told to say that the state of the U.S. economy is “strong.”

Corden was preparing to take questions from the White House press corps, conferring with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki gave Corden a list of word associations to help him deal with the press. “War with Russia: Bad,” “CDC: Good,” “Economy: Strong.”

Corden replied incredulously: “Is it?”

Many economists and prominent business leaders are bracing for a deep recession as soaring inflation and out-of-control gas prices continue to crush U.S. families.

As Breitbart New reported, a key measure of inflation showed groceries in May costing American households 11 percent more this year than last year, the biggest annual price gain since December of 1980. A new Gallup poll revealed two out of three Americans are experiencing hardship due to increases in the price of gas.

The vast majority of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under President Biden.

An Associated Press/NORC poll has found that 85 percent of Americans believe the country is heading down the wrong track, up 36 percent from January 2021, when President Joe Biden assumed office.

