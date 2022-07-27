Disney Caves Again to Far Left: Hulu Will Now Run Democrats’ Abortion, Gun Control Ads

The Walt Disney Co. has once again caved to the far left by reversing its earlier decision to reject Democrat commercials on abortion and gun control that were intended to run on Hulu.

Disney said Hulu will now accept advertisements “covering a wide spectrum of policy positions” in a statement sent to multiple news outlets on Wednesay. At the center of the controversy were two commercials paid for by Democrat organizations that Hulu had rejected.

One of the commercials used the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade to attack Republicans and urge viewers to vote Democrat in the November midterms. The second ad promoted gun control and blamed GOP leaders for shooting deaths.

Americans deserve the truth about Republicans’ dangerously out-of-touch agenda on abortion. So why is @Hulu blocking our ad with @DemGovs and @DSCC?pic.twitter.com/SA4GyiDBzD — DCCC (@dccc) July 26, 2022

RETWEET to help spread this far and wide: @Hulu is banning our ads that tell the truth about how Republicans are more devoted to the gun lobby than to keeping Americans safe, so we need your help to get the message out. pic.twitter.com/IQS8E6bYyV — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

The commercials were paid for by three groups — the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Democratic Governors Association.

Hulu declined to run both ads, citing its policy against the running of commercials that take a “position on a controversial issue of public importance (e.g. social issues).”

Disney’s decision enraged left-wing activists and the mainstream media, particularly the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, which ran an article pressuring the company into accepting the ads. The Post article featured a quote from leaders of the aforementioned Democrat groups:

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country. Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed.”

The pressure campaign worked. Disney issued the following statement early Wednesday announcing it has reversed its decision.

“After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+. Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

Disney previously caved to the left in Florida over the state’s Parental Rights in Education legislation that barred the teaching of sexuality and gender identity — including transgenderism — to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

CEO Bob Chapek initially declined to take a public stance on the Florida bill but caved after a small group of radicalized employees mounted an internal pressure campaign. He issued a groveling apology, saying “I let you down. I am sorry.”

Since then, Disney has devoted itself to getting the law repealed and has dedicated itself to radical LGBTQ activism,

