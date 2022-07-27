‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Dead After False Announcement

Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow has officially died just one day after he was falsely pronounced dead under the mistaken belief of his wife.

Dow’s death following a battle with cancer was announced on his official Facebook page on Wednesday via his son, Christopher Dow.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero,” Christopher Dow said.

On Tuesday, a statement put out on Dow’s verified Facebook account stated that he had died after being placed on hospice care in his battle with cancer. Dow’s management team later retracted that statement after being given false information from the actor’s wife.

“This morning Tony’s wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans,” the update post said. “As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her.”

“We have since received a call from Tony’s daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed. Tony’s son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates,” it continued.

Despite the false pronouncement, Dow’s son told the media that his father had entered his last hours of life and had been receiving hospice care.

Dow played Wally Cleaver on the iconic Leave It to Beaver television show that captivated the nation from 1957 to 1963.

During the first announcement of his death, Dow’s Leave It To Beaver co-star and lifelong friend Jerry Mathers remembered him as a great brother.

“He was not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled.”