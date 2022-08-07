Boxing legend Mike Tyson has come out swinging, accusing streaming service Hulu of being “slave masters” and claiming the company stole his life story for a series about his life without paying him or consulting with him to ensure accuracy.

Tyson posted the accusation on Instagram, attacking Hulu’s upcoming limited series about the boxer’s life starring Trevante Rhodes.

The heavyweight champ says that Hulu “stole my life story” in a post that he captioned “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master.”

Tyson added, “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

Tyson also lashed out at Hulu on Twitter with tweets blasting the streamer for being greedy and insisting that “heads will roll” over the theft of his life story.

Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

The boxer has been slamming Hulu over the series since it was announced in February of 2021, the Hollywood Reporter noted. Tyson was seen “referring to it in a since-deleted Instagram post as “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation,” the paper noted.

Since then, Tyson joined a scripted TV project about his life by actor/producer Jamie Foxx and director Antoine Fuqua.

The producers of the Hulu series defended their project saying that the series makes no moral judgments about Tyson and just presents his life as a straight story.

“We just wanted to tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel,” showrunner Karin Gist said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Challenging what people think they know about Mike and hoping that they come away from the series with something else to think about.”

Tyson recently made news claiming that he feels the end is nigh.

The heavyweight champ broached the topic on his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, when he told trauma therapist Sean McFarland that he feels he is “really close” to dying.

The Hulu series Mike will debut on August 25.

