Alec Baldwin Bashed for Supporting Actress Anne Heche After Her Fiery Crash: ‘What About the People She Almost Killed’

Alec Baldwin’s rush to publicly support actress Anne Heche after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles has since drawn plenty of fiery criticism of its own.

As Breitbart News reported, Heche was behind the wheel when her Mini Cooper crashed into the side of a residential home in Los Angeles shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista.

The Hollywood star’s car erupted in flames soon after it hit the building. It took about an hour for 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze and rescue the actress, who was found within the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

Baldwin, 64, joined a host of fellow stars in offering his praise and condolences to the still hospitalized actress, even as local police confirmed they are investigating whether she was drunk or on drugs at the time of the near-deadly incident, as the New York Post reported.

“Everybody join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche,” Baldwin told his 2.4 million followers in an Instagram video on Saturday afternoon.

“I love you Anne — I love you. And I think you’re such a talented person and I hope everything is OK,” he said of the star.

“I’m sorry that you had this tragic thing happen to you and I’m sending you all my love, OK?” he added in an attempt to comfort his troubled co-star.

The response online was quick and fierce.

Many Baldwin critics were quick to remind him Heche, 53, was purportedly “reckless” while driving her Mini Cooper furiously through the residential Mar Vista neighborhood in videos obtained by surveillance cameras, before the vehicle finally crashed into a home and started a blaze.

Re: Alec Baldwin calling apparent hit-and-run perp Anne Heche “brave.” https://t.co/oFiguVdZKP — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) August 7, 2022

'What about the people she almost killed?' Alec Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette are slammed for sending messages of support to 'brave' Anne Heche after she 'drunkenly' slammed car into LA house at 90mph — DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) August 7, 2022

Is @AlecBaldwin going to pay for the new home that his pal Anne Heche burned down because she was to selfish to stop at the first crash she had. Nope she had to get away fast going 70-90 MPH and ruin a home of innocent people. I’m sick of these elites thinking their above all!! — 🇺🇸Francie Guida 🇺🇸 (@FrancieGuida) August 8, 2022

Elsewhere one Instagram user wrote, “She put lives in danger,” while another simply wrote, “Thank god there wasn’t any children playing in that garden.”

“What about the people that she almost killed??” Instagram user @lisadoo50 wrote. “Is she more important?”

“Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage? She is lucky she didn’t kill anyone,” @channiempearson wrote.

“Well, let’s hope she recovers and is able to build a new life IN recovery,” @vilew added.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, and no arrests have been made. Police detectives are investigating.

Police sources told the Los Angeles Times that Heche suffered significant burns from the second crash and was determined to be acting erratically and under the influence of alcohol, bottles of which appear to be seen in photos from the first crash published by TMZ.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement as seen by AP.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role.