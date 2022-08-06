Actress Anne Heche Hospitalized with Severe Burns After Car Crashes into a House

Hollywood star Anne Heche is hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns after her vehicle crashed into a residential home in Los Angeles.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heche’s vehicle crashed into a two-story home and erupted in heavy fire. It took about an hour for 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze and rescue the actress, who was found within the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

The homeowner was in the backyard at the time of the crash and was not hurt, according to reports. Police said Heche’s Mini Cooper was speeding down the residential street and launched 30-feet into the house.

LAFD Alert-Knockdown – #MarVista Structure Fire 1766 S Walgrove Av MAP: https://t.co/dybqLgtWHm FS63; *Address Corrected*. Vehicle Struck/Entered Home Causing Fire. 59 Firefighters. 65 Minutes. One Critically Injured Person Rescued. DETAILS: https://t.co/la6XkrSs0g — LAFD (@LAFD) August 5, 2022

“The house was tons of smoke. I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy,” a neighbor said, according to a report from NBCLA.

Cameras appeared to capture Anne Heche being moved out of the accident scene in a stretcher.

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

An unnamed source told CNN: “Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

Heche, 53, rose to prominence in the 90’s for her performances in Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco. She became a celebrity name for briefly dating talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres starting in 1997, and then giving a series of bizarre interviews in which she claimed to have an alter ego named “Celestia.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com