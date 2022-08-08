Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Flying Commercial Amid Carbon Footprint Backlash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted flying commercial amid backlash over celebrities and billionaires lecturing the Americans about climate change while flying private jets and having massive carbon footprints themselves.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, drummer Travis Barker, flew commercial on Alaskan Airlines from Los Angeles, California, to Spokane, Washington, earlier this week, according to a report by TMZ.

ICYMI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a commercial flight, amid celeb carbon footprint concerns. https://t.co/BCIvNCASFj — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as her husband Travis Scott — are being called out for their huge carbon footprints.

Jenner, a billionaire fashion mogul, and Planned Parenthood funder, was recently labeled a “climate criminal” for reportedly using her private jet for an estimated 17-minute flight — just to beat Los Angeles traffic.

Moreover, both Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott made the list of top 10 celebrities with the worst private jet Co2 emissions so far in 2022, according to research by Yard, a sustainable marketing agency that gathered “cutting-edge data” on the celebrities’ private jet usage.

Topping that list at number one is left-wing pop star Taylor Swift, who has taken her private jet on 170 flights so far this year.

Billionaires, Hollywood celebrities, and climate activists share fame, fortune, and a profile that they work hard to control. Now, in the wake of such research exposing their massive carbon footprints, many of them are urging a public company not to track their flights anymore.

