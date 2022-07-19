Kylie Jenner Labeled ‘Climate Criminal’ over 17-Minute Private Jet Flight

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image/Instagram
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image/Instagram
Paul Bois

Reality television star, billionaire fashion mogul, and Planned Parenthood funder, Kylie Jenner has been labeled a “climate criminal” for advertising her rather quick private jet flights with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The controversy began last week when the Twitter account Celebrity Jets posted a recent flight that Kylie Jenner took from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, estimating that the trip took her 17 minutes as opposed to a 45- minute drive. Initially, the page miscalculated, wrongfully saying the trip took just three minutes. The page did not include the pounds of jet fuel used or the amount of CO2 emissions as it usually does for such trips, according to Page Six.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Jenner sparked intense backlash when shared a black-and-white photo of her and her boyfriend posing near their private jets.

“You wanna take mine or yours ?” she captioned.

Social media users immediately piled on Jenner, referring to her as a “climate criminal” for her wasteful private jet flights.

Kylie Jenner did not fare better on Instagram where the comments were equally brutal.

“Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jet to a 2 hours drive car ride. Yeah I would be embarrassed to post this,” said one user.

“Yess let’s pollute the earth together,” said another.

“As we choose between gas and meals,” said another.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” said another.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.