Kylie Jenner Labeled ‘Climate Criminal’ over 17-Minute Private Jet Flight

Reality television star, billionaire fashion mogul, and Planned Parenthood funder, Kylie Jenner has been labeled a “climate criminal” for advertising her rather quick private jet flights with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The controversy began last week when the Twitter account Celebrity Jets posted a recent flight that Kylie Jenner took from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, estimating that the trip took her 17 minutes as opposed to a 45- minute drive. Initially, the page miscalculated, wrongfully saying the trip took just three minutes. The page did not include the pounds of jet fuel used or the amount of CO2 emissions as it usually does for such trips, according to Page Six.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

In an Instagram post on Friday, Jenner sparked intense backlash when shared a black-and-white photo of her and her boyfriend posing near their private jets.

“You wanna take mine or yours ?” she captioned.

Social media users immediately piled on Jenner, referring to her as a “climate criminal” for her wasteful private jet flights.

Kylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/qOiazZnIaq — Jack MacGregor (@JMacR) July 17, 2022

@people @usweekly You all need to do a story on how this chick uses her plane to fly 39 miles all the time. Uses it like a car. Call her out! People are tired of celebs telling us how we are destroying the environment when it’s them! — 🐾Pretty Little Pax🐾 (@P0sitivePax) July 13, 2022

Using a private plane to go 39 miles is completely asinine. She obviously doesn’t care about the planet or any of us living on it. — 🐾Pretty Little Pax🐾 (@P0sitivePax) July 13, 2022

Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights — kaiya (@ffsitskaiya) July 17, 2022

every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry — maddie (@maddiemevans) July 18, 2022

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

Kylie Jenner did not fare better on Instagram where the comments were equally brutal.

“Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jet to a 2 hours drive car ride. Yeah I would be embarrassed to post this,” said one user.

“Yess let’s pollute the earth together,” said another.

“As we choose between gas and meals,” said another.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” said another.