John Travolta, Stars Honor Olivia Newton-John: ‘You Made All of Our Lives So Much Better’

Actor John Travolta and a plethora of others took to social media to honor actress Olivia Newton-John following her death on Monday at the age of 73.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Olivia Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

“Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero,” Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Julianne Hough wrote. “Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine. Forever an icon and legend!”

“‘Grease’ is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count,” actress Gabrielle Union reacted.

“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will,” singer Kylie Minogue echoed. “She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways.”

“My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” she added.

“Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush,” actor Daniel Dae Kim wrote. “Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John.”

Swarms of other celebrities shared similar sentiments on social media:

So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died. At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You.

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

RIP Olivia Newton-John

