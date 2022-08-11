Jason Momoa Says ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Is a Climate Change Allegory ‘To Bring Awareness of What Is Happening to Our Planet’

Actor Jason Momoa said that the Aquaman sequel will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor to deliver a climate change allegory.

Speaking with GQ magazine, Momoa said the movie will “speed up” what will happen to the earth if climate change continues unopposed.

“I don’t want to give too much away. But we really get to speed up what is going to happen to this earth, and it’s not because of aliens,” Momoa said of the plot.

The Game of Thrones alum said Aquaman filmmakers have tried to elevate the superhero genre by putting out a “positive message” while bringing awareness to “what is happening to our planet.”

“These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure,” Momoa said. “Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”

Momoa has promoted environmental consciousness for several years now. In 2019, he released a video of him shaving with “infinitely recyclable aluminum.”

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video,” Jason Momoa said in the Instagram post. “I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet.”

“Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum…Water in cans, not plastic,” he added. “You gotta get rid of your plastic water bottles. Aquaman’s trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Love you guys.”

In the same interview with GQ, Momoa also trashed the 2011 Conan reboot in which he played the title character, calling it a “big pile of shit.”

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” Momoa said. “‘Conan [the Barbarian]’ was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit.”

Momoa’s star status catapulted with the first season of Game of Thrones, which he said cemented him as a “macho” character.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” Momoa said. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”