‘My Son Hunter’ Trailer Hits 3.5 Million Cross-Platform Views After Truth Social Debut

The full theatrical trailer for the highly anticipated feature film My Son Hunter has spread like wildfire online after its official debut on Truth Social last week, racking up more than 3.5 million cross-platform views. The trailer debut was followed by an all-star panel discussion hosted by Truth Social CEO and former California congressman Devin Nunes, who hoped his platform’s success in pushing John Rich’s hit song “Progress” to the top of the charts could be replicated with the promotion of My Son Hunter.

BREAKING: The full trailer of "My Son Hunter" was released exclusively on Truth Social tonight. Pre-Order the Hunter Biden Movie now and reserve your copy: https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/A1Xo1Xz9Mi — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 26, 2022

The Nunes-hosted panel discussion on Truth Social included Donald Trump Jr.; My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies); Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Peter Schweizer; and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

As Nunes and Donald Trump Jr. noted during the panel, one of the objectives of Truth Social is to provide a platform for artists and individuals facing woke cancellation. The overwhelming success of John Rich’s song “Progress” provided a perfect example of the Truth Social mission in action.

As Breitbart News reported:

Rich’s anti-woke anthem was shunned by record labels and destined for oblivion until Truth Social—under Nunes’ leadership—decided to promote the song. The response was an overwhelming success that shocked the music world. Thanks to Truth Social’s promotion, Rich’s “Progress” rocketed to the #1 spot on iTunes, becoming a global #1 single for multiple days, eclipsing other artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, and Beyonce, and then landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and hitting #1 on Billboard’s digital song sales list. All of this happened despite the attempts to cancel the song. As Rich explained in an interview with Just the News, “Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal.” “I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there,” Rich said. “And man, I’m really proud of what we did today.”

Watch the panel:

Schweizer, who was the first to report extensively on the Biden family’s corrupt international business deals and how Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s position as vice president with foreign governments, said My Son Hunter is like his work was “lifted from the pages of my book and turned into the flesh.”

“You literally have the most powerful family in the United States taking money from our sworn rivals’ and taking it from four businessmen who are linked with Chinese intelligence,” Schweizer said.

My Son Hunter director Robert Davi said, “This is a story that the FBI should be all over, and they’re nowhere to be seen.”

“This is the biggest story in America as far as I’m concerned because the corruption has been kept from the public,” Davi added.

“If I was Hunter Biden, I’d be in jail,” Donald Trump Jr. said during the Truth Social My Son Hunter panel. “You know, I’m probably the most deposed-slash-subpoenaed human being/civilian in the history of the U.S. Government. They’ve done countless hours, nothing there—literally nothing or you would have heard about it by now, and I’d be in jail.”

Trump Jr. said the film is the latest example of conservatives going out into the culture and “building their own.”

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

Breitbart’s distribution of the film is in line with the legacy of the company’s founder Andrew Breitbart, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow says.

“I’m very proud—and I know everyone at Breitbart is—to be extending Andrew Breitbart’s legacy. He of course famously said, ‘Politics is downstream of the culture.’ It is the culture that is really the driving force in American life, and there is no one who executed on that premise more in recent years than the Trump family,” Marlow said.

Watch the trailer:

You can PRE-ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter RIGHT NOW at MySonHunter.com.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson