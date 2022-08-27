Devin Nunes: Hopefully Truth Social’s Success in Promoting John Rich’s Song ‘Progress’ Will Be Repeated with ‘My Son Hunter’ Film

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes expressed hope that his platform’s success in promoting John Rich’s hit song “Progress” could be repeated with the rollout of the new film My Son Hunter.

The former California congressman’s comments were made during a panel discussion he hosted Thursday night on Truth Social that included Donald Trump Jr.; My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies); Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Peter Schweizer; and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Watch the panel:

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption—reporting which, as the film’s director Robert Davi noted, the media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

As Donald Trump Jr. and Nunes noted, Truth Social was created as an alternative to Big Tech censorship and cancel culture, and the platform has already proven itself successful in helping artists overcome woke cancellation.

The most recent example of this was Truth Social’s successful promotion of John Rich’s song “Progress.”

Rich’s anti-woke anthem was shunned by record labels and destined for oblivion until Truth Social—under Nunes’ leadership—decided to promote the song.

The response was an overwhelming success that shocked the music world. Thanks to Truth Social’s promotion, Rich’s “Progress” rocketed to the #1 spot on iTunes, becoming a global #1 single for multiple days, eclipsing other artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, and Beyonce, and then landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and hitting #1 on Billboard’s digital song sales list.

All of this happened despite the attempts to cancel the song. As Rich explained in an interview with Just the News, “Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal.”

“I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there,” Rich said. “And man, I’m really proud of what we did today.”

Nunes explained that he was “amazed” when he learned that John Rich’s song “Progress” was not being played. “I called John [Rich] back, [and] I said, ‘What? Why? Why won’t they play the song? Because 98 percent of Americans won’t have a clue that that’s a song about politics or conservatism.’ It was just really well done, and we were just so shocked at the outpouring for that song for people on Truth Social.”

Nunes said he hopes Truth Social can repeat this success with the promotion of My Son Hunter. “Hopefully we can recreate the success that John Rich had with this new song, ‘Progress.’”

Nunes noted that actress Gina Carano was herself the subject of a Hollywood cancellation despite her large fanbase but now has a platform thanks to projects like My Son Hunter.

Marlow joked about the beneficial publicity that comes from cancellation. “I’m hoping for at least some level of a cancellation because that seems to be the best way to get publicity these days,” Marlow quipped. “I’m guessing a lot of people are not going to want this film out. Good! We should hear from you! By all means let us know what you think. MySonHunter.com is where people should go.”

My Son Hunter—which is available for pre-order now and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7—stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

Watch the trailer:

Rebecca Mansour is Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.