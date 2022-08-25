Watch: ‘My Son Hunter’ Full Theatrical Trailer Premiere and Truth Social Panel Discussion Hosted by Devin Nunes with Donald Trump Jr., Robert Davi, Peter Schweizer, and Alex Marlow

Watch the world premiere of the full theatrical trailer for the highly anticipated feature film My Son Hunter broadcast tonight on Truth Social at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned after the trailer debut for an all-star panel discussion hosted by Truth Social CEO and former California congressman Devin Nunes.

The panelists are: Donald Trump Jr.; My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies); Government Accountability Institute President, Breitbart Senior Contributor, and bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Peter Schweizer; and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

“Truth Social is becoming a go-to platform for promoting entertainment that the establishment doesn’t want you to see or hear,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said in a statement. “Look at what Devin and the gang did with John Rich’s ‘Progress.’ We’re excited to have Don Jr, Peter Schweizer, Robert Davi, and Alex Marlow discuss Big Tech and the establishment media’s efforts to smother the Biden family corruption revelations and premiere the full-length trailer for My Son Hunter on Truth.”

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, is available for PRE-ORDER NOW and will be available for download and streaming starting September 7.

The film stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter follows the “smartest guy” the President of the United States knows as he navigates a tangled web of prostitution, partying, international business dealings, drugs, sex, Chinese spies, a laptop from Hell, Ukrainian oligarchs, more sex, more drugs, and, of course, his responsibilities to the leader of the free world.

“Working with producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, from a script by Brian Godawa, [director Robert] Davi went to great lengths to create a visually stunning world that presents Hunter Biden on full display – infusing the film with a sense of irony, comedy, and maybe even a tiny bit of dark humanity,” the press release for the trailer premiere states.

“In the film, Hunter finds himself doing all the wrong things in all the wrong places with all the wrong people, when he meets a young naive stripper. Grace Anderson (Emma Gojkovic) doesn’t know much about politics, but gets a crash course as she gets closer and closer to the President’s son,” the release continues.

“My Son Hunter puts the lens squarely on Hunter, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the din of the parties and the outbursts, somewhere lies the truth – the truth the American people deserve to know,” the press release concludes.

You can PRE-ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter RIGHT NOW at MySonHunter.com.