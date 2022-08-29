Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider trashed supporters of former President Donald Trump for hijacking his iconic song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

In a viral tweet over the weekend, Snider denounced “MAGAT Fascists” for allegedly stealing his song, which always been viewed as a universal anti-authority anthem.

“ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF!” he tweeted.

ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF! — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 26, 2022

Conservatives immediately trolled Dee Snider by tweeting a video of him performing the hit song alongside the Trump family sometime before they rose to political prominence.

DO NOT RT this video of @deesnider performing on stage with the entire Trump family pic.twitter.com/AP0CFrzAII — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 27, 2022

Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Neil Young, and the Rolling Stones have all criticized the former president for using their music at campaign rallies.

Trump supporters and MAGA enthusiasts first began using “We’re Not Gonna Take It” during the coronavirus pandemic in response to the mask mandates, starting when a group of anti-maskers paraded around a Target in Florida while playing the hit 80s song.

“No…these selfish a**holes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit,” Snider tweeted in 2020.

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

Snider later went on to scold unvaccinated Americans and expressed support for vaccine mandates at concerts.

“Your chance of making me sick is an invasion of my privacy, so fuck you,” he said. “If you don’t like it, find your own band. Ted Nugent is out there somewhere. Kid Rock is welcoming you. … You don’t have a right to infect me.”

Snider also denounced supporters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as “fascist morons” when a Twitter account promoting her displayed lyrics to his beloved song.

“HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: “We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!” This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your own damn song!” he tweeted.

HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: "We've got the right to CHOOSE!" This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your own damn song!@CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC https://t.co/iNwMFoxI0V — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

Paul Bois joined Breitbart News in the summer of 2021 after previously working as a writer for TruthRevolt and The Daily Wire. He has written thousands of news articles on a variety of topics, from current events to pop-cultural trends. Follow him on TruthSocial @PaulBoisBreitbart.