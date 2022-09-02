Newsweek: ‘My Son Hunter’ Gets Standing Ovation at Secret Hollywood Screening

A secret, invitation-only screening of My Son Hunter took place this week in Los Angeles, with a group of Hollywood conservatives, producers, and influencers standing to their feet and applauding during an early look at the upcoming movie, which is now available for pre-order and will be available for streaming and download on September 7.

A crowd of around 70 people gathered Wednesday in a private screening room without the pomp usually reserved for premieres — no red carpet, no photographers, no line of fawning celebrity reporters, according to a Newsweek report.

Attendees reportedly gave the movie a standing ovation and praised producers Phelim McAleer and Anne McElhinney for their courage to make it.

While most who attended preferred to remain unnamed — “Hollywood is in such hyper-cancel culture mode today,” one said — some famous faces agreed to be identified on the record.

Lois & Clark star Dean Cain told Newsweek why he thought the movie deserves to be seen.

“This Hunter Biden situation is a story that needs to be told, and it hasn’t been by the mainstream media. This is unprecedented. The media was in bed with Joe Biden and wanted the last election to go a certain way,” he said.

Nick Searcy, who starred in FX’s Justified, was also reportedly in attendance.

My Son Hunter dramatizes the sordid personal life and shady international business dealings of Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox. The movie depicts Hunter’s drug and sex-fueled life before focusing on the “laptop from hell,” which the mainstream news media tried to bury in an attempt to boost Joe Biden’s bid for the White House.

The movie also stars John James as Joe Biden and Gina Carano as a Secret Service agent.

Director Robert Davi (License to Kill, Die Hard) reportedly addressed attendees of the L.A. screening via Zoom. Speaking separately to Newsweek, he said: “I don’t believe any voice should be held down in America, as the left is doing… In Hollywood today, most conservatives are afraid to speak up. That has got to change.”

