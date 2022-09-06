Director Robert Davi: If ‘My Son Hunter’ was About Donald Trump Jr., Every Hollywood Starlet Would Show Up for the Premiere

Veteran actor and My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo that if the upcoming film dramatizing the Biden family’s shady international deals and influence peddling was about Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr. “they’d be having a premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and every starlet in Hollywood would show up.

“It’s not the case with,” My Son Hunter Davi continued.

Davi was echoing Trump Jr’s remarks during a panel discussion last month on Truth Social following the release of the full-length My Son Hunter trailer, which has garnered over 4 million cross-platform views since its debut on Truth Social.

“If I was Hunter Biden, I’d be in jail,” Donald Trump Jr. said during the discussion hosted by Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes. “You know, I’m probably the most deposed-slash-subpoenaed human being/civilian in the history of the U.S. Government. They’ve done countless hours, nothing there—literally nothing or you would have heard about it by now, and I’d be in jail.”

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter was “crowdsourced because the frustration of the American people, who’ve seen stories being squashed, being hidden,” Davi told Salcedo. “We know that Mark Zuckerberg even said recently the FBI came to them and said ‘listen, squelch this story.'”

“So it’s important that we get the word out so people can have an honest appraisal of our government and what’s going on.”

