ToTo: Panic over ‘My Son Hunter’ Shows Left Won’t Cede Culture Without a Fight

Veteran conservative new media writer Christian Toto, author of Virtue Bombs, says films featuring values antithetical to Hollywood’s left-wing orthodoxy face an uphill battle and unrelenting entertainment industry attacks. The panic over My Son Hunter, Toto says, is the latest example of the “David versus Goliath-sized struggle” facing center-right films and filmmakers.

Toto observes:

Director Robert Davi’s film can’t be seen in any traditional theaters. The stars, including Laurence Fox and Gina Carano, won’t sit on any late-night couches to promote the film. And the team behind the movie lacks the resources for billboard promotion or other tried and true techniques.

…

The reaction so far is commensurate with a 3,000-screen release with the full weight of a studio behind it.

Why such venom toward an indie movie covering a topic the mainstream media and Big Tech hid during an election cycle? Can’t this story be told, warts and all? Shouldn’t Hollywood, with its wondrous resources and endless talent pool, have told it first?

Why so scared? Critics routinely review bad movies, but their critiques don’t rise to this level.

…

Progressives in both Hollywood and the media want the cultural landscape to be permanently one-sided. It’s our stories, our way, and intruders will be treated harshly.

We’re seeing that in real time with “My Son Hunter.”

Now, it’s up to audiences to determine if “My Son Hunter” and other subversive stories can survive those attacks and draw a sizable crowd.