My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden took a salary of $83,000 per month from his seat on the board of Ukrainian Energy Company, Burisma.

Hunter Biden was taking a salary of over $83,000 per month from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd., to sit on its board while his father was Vice President, according to documents on the first son’s “Laptop from Hell.”

That salary was cut in half in 2017, according to emails on the laptop, when his father ended his term as Vice President.

While Joe Biden was VP, Hunter was collecting $1 million per year to sit on the board, despite his apparent lack of knowledge or experience in the Eastern European energy industry.

Then, according to a 2017 email, Burisma executive Vadyn Pozharskyi sent Hunter a new contract outlining an “amended compensation rate.”

“We are very much interested in working closely together, and the remuneration is still the highest in the company and higher than the standard director’s monthly fees. I am sure you will find it both fair and reasonable,” Pozharskyi wrote.

Following the “amended” rate, the now-first son’s monthly salary dropped down to $41,500 per month. No justification was put in writing for the pay cut.

Hunter appears to have introduced Pozharskyi to his father in 2015, according to a smoking-gun email on the laptop first reported by the New York Post in 2020.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” an email sent to the Biden scion from the Burisma executive says. The meeting occurred less than a year before then-Vice President Joe Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

