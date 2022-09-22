Disney’s ‘Andor’ Actress Says Her Performance was Inspired by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Liz Cheney

The actress who plays Mon Mothma in the new Disney+ Star Wars series Andor said her performance was inspired by real-world female politicians, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Liz Cheney (R-WY).

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly said she was also inspired by former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I did look to female leaders around the world to remind myself of what those women are fighting for, and… to see how they navigate a still very male-dominated world,” she said. “All those women have moments and very public moments that we’ve seen recently where they’ve had to stand up for themselves.”

The politicians O’Reilly cited are notable for their virulent hostility to former President Donald Trump. After orchestrating the January 6 show trial, Liz Cheney lost her bid for re-election during the recent Wyoming primaries, falling to Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Harriet Hageman.

Andor, which debuts today on Disney+, is a prequel series spin-off of the 2016 Star Wars movie Rogue One. The series takes place five years before the Rogue One story, with actor Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor.

The series, created by Rogue One screenwriter Tony Gilroy, also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Fiona Shaw.

As Breitbart News reported, Fiona Shaw recently indicated the series will have an anti-Trump aesthetic by portraying a “Trumpian” world where “people’s rights are disappearing.”

“Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world,” she told Empire magazine. “Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and Andorreflects that. [In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too.”

