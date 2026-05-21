Bacon: GOP Lawmakers Upset Trump Went After ‘Respected Senators’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said Republican lawmakers are upset President Donald Trump went after “respected senators” Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

Host Kasie Hunt said, “What do you think this anti-weaponization fund, as they are calling it, represents?”

Bacon said, “This whole thing smells. You have the president, who is the plaintiff, but he’s also in charge of the defendants. So he’s in a sense negotiating with himself and most people look at that’s not impartial.”

Hunt said, “This is something where they seem to be drawing a line. Why this? ”

Bacon said, “I think what’s happened here are the consequences of going against Senator Cassidy and now, Senator Cornyn, I think that that that hurts the president on these issues that are important to him. And so, a lot of senators and congressmen in my shoes see people who are respected and who’ve tried to be honest and good senators or congressmen, then getting targeted. I think that hurts him. And he should have anticipated this and thought like 2 or 3 moves down the road.”

He added, “He did himself no benefit by going after respected senators. I’ll give you an example Senator Cornyn was one of the biggest fundraisers and there are a lot of senators that owe their reelections to a large degree to Senator Cornyn. And I know that it hurt when they heard this endorsement went the other way. The Senate spent lots of money trying to help Senator Cornyn, and then to have the rug pulled out from underneath them does not play well. And I think it doesn’t play well on the House side either.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN