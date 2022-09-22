Nolte: Producers Promise Next James Bond Will Be ‘More Sensitive’

You hand an amazing franchise like James Bond over to a girl, and this is what you get:

The next James Bond films will have bigger roles for women and a more sensitive 007, according to the producers, who said, “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving.” Barbara Broccoli said that the next actor to take the role will continue the work of Daniel Craig, who “cracked Bond open emotionally.” … Asked by [far-left] Variety magazine if those qualities would continue in the next film, Broccoli agreed. “It’s an evolution. Bond is evolving just as men are evolving. I don’t know who’s evolving at a faster pace,” she said.

They gave the Star Wars franchise to a girl, and the same thing happened.

Who wants to see a more sensitive James Bond?

Who wants to see an emasculated James Bond?

No one, other than the bubbled freaks and weirdos who make up Barbara Broccoli’s social circle—these awful people who get off on ruining everything fun wants James Bond to get in touch with his feelings.

The whole point of the James Bond character is that he’s an alpha predator working on behalf of Her Majesty’s Secret Service who lives with the knowledge he can die at any moment. Therefore, he seeks out life’s sensual pleasures whenever possible. Moreover, he does not open up emotionally because 1) that could get him killed, and 2) it’s unfair to others to get close when you have such a dangerous job.

Those traits that make James Bond James Bond.

Once you remove those qualities, he’s just another Jason Bourne or Ethan Hunt.

But this girl producer wants to make James Bond a girl.

She claims men are evolving. Really? I’m sorry, but turning into Phil Donahue is not evolving. Likewise, becoming more feminine is not evolving. Instead, it’s devolving into a self-centered narcissist more concerned with your emotional hang-ups than your duty.

Who will protect the free world if the men are all gazing at their navels?

And this is why Daniel Craig is such a forgettable Bond. The first half of Casino Royale was terrific. Skyfall was pretty good. The other three Craig films stunk. Killing Bond off was beyond stupid. Overall, turning what should be standalone films into a five-part series about Bond’s emotional journey undermined what made Bond so iconic: living life for two hours with a capable, devil-may-care superspy who lives for the moment, relishes luxury, and seduces beautiful women.

Why give the Star Wars and James Bond franchises to girls who hate Star Wars and James Bond, who only want to woke-rape all the fun out of them?

The entertainment industry has gone insane.

