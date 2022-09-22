Patton Oswalt Attacks Trump Supporters Who Don’t Want Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘Backward, Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Dips**ts’

Patton Oswalt is reportedly using his latest Netflix special to attack Trump supporters who have refused to get the coronavirus vaccine, labeling them as “backward, racist, sexist, homophobic dipshits.”

Oswalt’s Netflix special When We All Scream, which debuted Tuesday, features the radical leftist comedian tackling a wide range of subjects including coronavirus lockdowns, wokeness, and his own aging.

At one point, he addresses the coronavirus vaccine, telling the Denver audience that he’s vaccinated and double-boosted, which elicited applause, according to a report from The Daily Beast. He then says how “sad” it is to celebrate that. “You get applause for taking the most basic care of your health,” he said. “That’s like me saying, ‘Folks, I wipe after I shit.’”

Oswalt reportedly goes on to compare “MAGA country’s” refusal to get vaccinated to their antecedents who took the polio vaccine decades ago, seemingly referring to both cohorts as “backward, racist, sexist, homophobic dipshits” .

“Gimme that shot, I can’t police these water fountains from a wheelchair!” Oswalt says, in apparent imitation of the older generation.

Oswalt’s profane insults directed at “MAGA country” follow President Joe Biden’s now-infamous Philadelphia speech earlier this month in which Biden demonized people who disagree with him, calling Trump supporters a threat to the country.

The comedian also mixes up his historical facts regarding the segregated South. The politicians championing segregation in the South were overwhelmingly Democrats, not Republicans.

Later in the special, Oswalt reportedly addresses his own wokeness, falsely equating wokeness with being open-minded.

“I’m woke, I think,” Oswalt says. “But you know what? I won’t be someday. Be woke, be open-minded, just don’t pat yourself on the back, because it will bite you in the ass.”

As Breitbart News reported, Patton Oswalt has publicly supported Antifa rioters, comparing the violent leftist group to U.S. troops landing in Normandy on D-Day.

