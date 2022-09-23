Laurence Fox Says He Wears Negative Reviews of ‘My Son Hunter’ as a Badge of Honor

Actor Laurence Fox has a message to the mainstream movie critics who have trashed My Son Hunter: he wears your hate like a badge of honor.

In an interview with Rebel News, Laurence Fox, who plays Hunter Biden in the recently released movie, addressed the negative reviews, particularly from Britain’s left-wing The Guardian, which said the movie is for “fringe lunatics.”

“I wear that as a badge of honor, you know. I mean if if you’re not slagging off the Guardian, or getting slagged off

by the Guardian, you’re doing something wrong, generally, in showbiz,” he said.

“I used to judge whether I go to a play based on what review The Guardian gave it. If the Guardian gave it one star, I’d go and watch it. If the Guardian goes five stars, I’d avoid it like the plague.”

Fox said the media is still trying to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story, even though many outlets have finally admitted that the laptop and its contents are authentic and not Russian “disinformation” as they claimed in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“I think there’s still a desire to bury this story and pretend it’s not really real, you know, particularly in the mainstream media,” he said. “We’re just living in a major psy-op where we’re just being lied to relentlessly by the by the media we formally trusted up until about a couple years ago.”

My Son Hunter: the rightwing Hunter Biden movie is for fringe lunatics https://t.co/4CZyZqOmCL — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2022

Fox said elite critics tend to fall into a single demographic.

“It’s always women of a certain age who are all really up in middle class and they all went to posh schools and they’re all white and I think they all secretly want to have sexy time.”

As Breitbart News reported, My Son Hunter has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response for ordinary viewers, hitting a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90 percent.

