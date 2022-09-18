‘My Son Hunter’ Hits 90% Positive Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, Outperforming Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Thor’ Sequel

My Son Hunter has hit a 90 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences even as left-wing film critics continue to trash the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes said My Son Hunter has received an average audience score of 4.4 stars out of 5 from more than 250 audience reviews so far. The reaction has surpassed those of many current studio releases, including Disney’s direct-to-streaming Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, which has an audience score of 33 percent (2.3 out of five average rating); and Thor: Love and Thunder, which has an audience score of 77 percent (four out five).

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart News’ first foray into movie distribution, dramatizes the sordid personal life and shady business dealings of Hunter Biden, played by actor Laurence Fox. Directed by Robert Davi, the movie unflinchingly portrays Hunter’s drug and sex addictions, as well as his co-dependent relationship with his buffoonish father, Joe Biden, played by John James.

The movie, which co-stars former MMA star Gina Carano as a Secret Service agent assigned to Joe Biden, also delves into the mainstream media’s attempt to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t assigned My Son Hunter a Tomatometer score, even though several major left-wing media publications have already published their obligatory pans. Outlets including the New Yorker, Guardian, Independent, Salon, Slate, and The Daily Beast have all delivered negative reviews.

Meanwhile, a number of other outlets have raved about the movie, including The Epoch Times, Hot Air, and MOVIEGUIDE.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) recently called My Son Hunter a “must see.”

In recent years, Rotten Tomatoes has highlighted the increasing disconnect between elite, left-wing cultural critics and general audiences, especially when it comes to woke movies or politically sensitive documentaries. As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s recent Fauci documentary earned a pitifully low audience score of just 2 percent while its Tomatometer critics score was 91 percent.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

