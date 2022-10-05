Megyn Kelly Blasts Kim Kardashian as ‘Force of Evil’: ‘I Am So Sick of Seeing Her Boobs and Her A**’

Megyn Kelly has blasted Kim Kardashian and the larger Kardashian clan as a “force of evil” that is corrupting society with their unbridled vanity. The former Fox News and NBC News host also said she was tired of seeing Kim Kardashian’s “boobs” and “ass” in the media.

In a recent episode of her podcast, featuring guest Bridget Phetasy, Megyn Kelly sounded off against Kim Kardashian’s exhibitionism.

“I never want to see another picture of Kim Kardashian again,” Kelly said. “I am so sick of seeing her boobs and her ass every time I open the New York Post, The Daily Mail, whatever– I’m sick of it. And not just her, but all the sisters, too. Sick of it.”

She also blasted female celebrities who wear overly revealing clothes to awards shows. “It goes to the place where it just becomes so in-your-face that it bothers me.”

Kelly said she was especially appalled by the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show during which Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wore skimpy outfits and danced in provocative fashion.

“I object to J. Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl. Like I don’t want that. It’s gotta be situation appropriate,” she said.

“But I don’t really object to just women embracing their bodies or showing up their bodies,” she continued. “What I object to — back on the Kardashians — is the unrivaled vanity. Like the self-promotional, out-of-control focus on one’s self — ego, clicks, likes. They’re hugely responsible for that in our society.”

Kelly added: “They didn’t do it by themselves, but more than any other they’ve had a terrible effect in that lane. And I do blame them. I do. I ask them, I interview them and I said, ‘Are you a force for good or are you a force for evil?’”

She concluded: “And they gave me their answer, but the more I’ve watched them over the years the more I think, net-net, it’s evil. I don’t think this is healthy. That’s what I object to, I think their disgusting vanity, which has spread like wildfire in our society, the selfie culture is abhorrent to me.”

As Breitbart News reported, Kim Kardashian was recently charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for using social media to personally tout a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the plug.

She has since agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to settle the SEC charges.

