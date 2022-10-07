Kanye West Says His Concert in L.A. was Canceled After Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West revealed that his upcoming concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been canceled, and that he is wondering “if it has something to do with my White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

“MY SOFI STADIUM SHOW ON NOVEMBER 4TH JUST GOT CANCELED I WONDER IF IT HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH MY WHITE LIVES MATTER TEE WHAT YA’LL THINK,” West wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a purported screenshot of someone informing him via text that his event was canceled.

The individual texting West told him the stadium “isn’t available any longer due to inability to staff the event on the current notice.”

“I’ve already asked twice to investigate further if there’s anyway to make it happen regardless, but they got back with a firm no,” the individual added.

West’s canceled concert comes after the woke mob had a collective meltdown when they saw him at his YZY season 9 presentation in Paris, France, wearing a sweatshirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on the back of it.

West responded to attacks by posting to Instagram a photo of a sweatshirt adorned with the words “White Lives Matter,” along with the cation, “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.”

The rapper doubled down on his comments in a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, stating. During the interview, West also declared, “‘I’m pro-life,” adding, “I care about the fact that there’s more black babies being aborted than born in New York City.”

While it remains unclear why SoFi canceled West’s concert, the stadium is not the only entity taking a step back from the rapper in the wake of his recent remarks.

On Friday, sportswear giant Adidas said it was reconsidering its partnership with West. The company, however, reportedly claims the reason is because the rapper became disgruntled with how the brand was marketing his products.

