Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, star of the long-running series Murder, She Wrote and dozens of other film and television projects, has passed away at 96 years old.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today… just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family revealed in a statement Tuesday.

