Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Angela Lansbury stars as mystery writer and crime solver Jessica Fletcher on the CBS television crime drama series "Murder, She Wrote." Image dated: January 1, 1990. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS via Getty Images
Breitbart News

Angela Lansbury, star of the long-running series Murder, She Wrote and dozens of other film and television projects, has passed away at 96 years old.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today… just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family revealed in a statement Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Follow Breitbart News for updated details.

