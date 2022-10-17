Director Rian Johnson Says Daniel Craig’s ‘Knives Out’ Character Is ‘Obviously Queer’

Director Rian Johnson has revealed that ex-007 star Daniel Craig’s character in the Knives Out films is “obviously queer.”

The revelation was delivered at the London Film Festival press conference on Sunday morning, according to Insider.

Johnson, whose planned Star Wars trilogy was cancelled at Disney, noted that his detective, Benoit Blanc (Craig), is “living with a man,” in his Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery.

When Johnson was asked about the possibility that Craig’s character is gay, the director replied, “Yes, he obviously is.” He went on to bring up Benoit Blanc’s male companion, then added, “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig, who was also on hand for the press conference, chimed in, saying, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

🚨BREAKING🚨 It looks like @rianjohnson has just confirmed that Benoit Blanc is gay, answering the question with an empathetic ‘yes’ 🏳️‍🌈 #LFF #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/oiVBNrBR91 — The Digital Fix (@thedigitalfix) October 16, 2022

However, the name of the actor playing Blanc’s lover was not revealed by the participants.

The film will take place in Greece as Benoit Blanc travels to the Mediterranean to solve his latest mystery.

The film will also feature the final performances of two standout actors who have passed away since filming concluded. The film features cameos by Stephen Soundheim and Angela Landsbury. Soundheim passed on Nov. 26 of last year, and Landsbury died only last week, on Nov. 11.

The film also stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23, but will also have a limited run in theaters starting on Nov. 23.

