California Ramen Restaurant Employees Dressed as Power Rangers Stop Attack on Woman

Warner Todd Huston

A group of workers at an Oakland Ramen Noodle restaurant wearing Power Rangers costumes put a stop to an assault on a woman who was attacked inside their establishment Friday.

The costumed heroes jumped into action around 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Noka Ramen Noodle shop after a distressed woman ran into the store saying she was being chased by a man, Yahoo News reported.

Soon after the woman entered, a man came in and put her in a choke hold.

According to a witness who posted about the incident to social media, the employees dressed as the Black and Yellow Rangers confronted the man, but he began throwing punches, which the Yellow Ranger blocked, the witness added.

The Yellow Ranger went on to manhandle the intruder out of the shop. And even when he returned with a pal, they were both pushed back out onto the street.

“All of the servers, slash Power Rangers were moving towards the scene to help one another out,” the twitter user said. “The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe.”

The employees apologized for the ruckus and the Pink Ranger reportedly told patrons that their meal was free of charge.

The employees of the shop reportedly dress in their Power Ranger costumes every Friday to promote the restaurant.

The police later said that the man started a fight elsewhere, as well.

The restaurant posted about the incident to its Instagram page calling the employees “real life heroes” and thanked them for “going above and beyond in our time of need.”

